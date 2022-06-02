Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,582 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $43,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,415,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,561,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $326.28 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

