Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.39.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

