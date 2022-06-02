Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of LKQ worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.