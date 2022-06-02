Credit Suisse AG Sells 196,665 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $37,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,556,000 after buying an additional 325,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

