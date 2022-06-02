Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 633248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.