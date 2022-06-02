Crestline Management LP Buys 12,065 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its position in Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Qorvo by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 25,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.