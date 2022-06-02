Crestline Management LP Buys 4,637 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE BLDR traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,053. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

