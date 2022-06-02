Crestline Management LP Has $6.44 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,293 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 87,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,443. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

