Crestline Management LP Invests $54.98 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,978,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $68.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,351.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,464.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,675.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.