Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 429,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,982. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

