Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,109 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $145.08. 285,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.
In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
