Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,109 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $145.08. 285,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.