Crestline Management LP Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Crestline Management LP lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

