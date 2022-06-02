Crestline Management LP Sells 23,299 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

