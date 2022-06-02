Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 579,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,250. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.