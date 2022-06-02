Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 161,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,399. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

