CryptoFlow Achieves Market Cap of $392,358.65 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $392,358.65 and approximately $851.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.15 or 0.05761571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 990.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

