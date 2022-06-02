CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.43. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 25,352 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $398.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $230,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

