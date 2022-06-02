Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 175,351 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Incyte by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Incyte by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 28,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,163. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

