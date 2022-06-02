Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of AutoNation worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2,781.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.12. 6,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,787,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.