Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,194,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.