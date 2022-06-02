Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $22.40 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.35.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.32. 21,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average of $577.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

