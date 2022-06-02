Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 596,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,299,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.