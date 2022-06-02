Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

INTC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

