Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 171.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,374 shares of company stock worth $6,857,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Shares of DDOG traded up $16.42 on Thursday, hitting $113.92. 411,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,741. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,731,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.