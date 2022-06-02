Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $18.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURLF. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,022. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Curaleaf (Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.