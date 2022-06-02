Currys (LON:CURY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Currys from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Currys alerts:

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 83.95 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £979.24 million and a P/E ratio of 27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 76.68 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.82).

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($214,623.89).

Currys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.