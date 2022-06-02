CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.16. 343,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,968. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.