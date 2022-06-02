CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $137.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

