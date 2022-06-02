Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,183 shares of company stock worth $6,504,313 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

