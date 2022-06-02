D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 27,705 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $118,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

