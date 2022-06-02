D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 27,861 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 4.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 1,424,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,979,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

