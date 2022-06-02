D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 180,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,075. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

