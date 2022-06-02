D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of HEPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 1,064,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,092. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.