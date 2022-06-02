D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 1,841,141 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 5.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of Carvana worth $976,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,464,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,919,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,133,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.74.

Carvana stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 234,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,595. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

