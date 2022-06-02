Darin Feinstein Sells 450,000 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 3.03 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of 2.99 and a one year high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $9,456,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

