Darryl Demos Purchases 1,450 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos purchased 1,450 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BWFG opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.