DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 580,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DATS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,350. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

