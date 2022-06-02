Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

