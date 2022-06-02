DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.