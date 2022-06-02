DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Buys £55,870 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,587 ($70.69) per share, with a total value of £55,870 ($70,685.73).
Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,604 ($70.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,955.16. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($63.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($82.49).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 119.93 ($1.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.
DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
See Also
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.