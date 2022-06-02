DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Buys £55,870 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,587 ($70.69) per share, with a total value of £55,870 ($70,685.73).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,604 ($70.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,955.16. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($63.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($82.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 119.93 ($1.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

DCC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($94.89) to GBX 5,800 ($73.38) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($91.73) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($86.69).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

