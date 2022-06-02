DecentBet Price Up 6.2% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $49,977.07 and approximately $38.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

