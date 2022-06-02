DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $53.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,291.87. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,277.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,784.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

