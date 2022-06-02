DeFine (DFA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.60 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFine has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

