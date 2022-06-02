Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

DH stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 517,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,053. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

