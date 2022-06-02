Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,679 shares of company stock worth $1,692,921 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

