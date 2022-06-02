Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,791,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 283.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

