Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $147.19 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.