Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

