Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

RETA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,194. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

