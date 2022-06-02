Delta Air Lines Inc. Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,277,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,680,000. Clear Secure accounts for approximately 49.1% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Delta Air Lines Inc. owned 0.06% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1,709.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 436,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,919 in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 26,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -46.07. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

